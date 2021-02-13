BitCore Trading 43.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $2,413.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $690.98 or 0.01460012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00573394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00483030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,535,112 coins and its circulating supply is 18,034,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

