BitTube Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $26,579.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00466913 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 998% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

