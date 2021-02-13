BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 365,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

