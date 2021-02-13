BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

