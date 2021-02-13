Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.06

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 143795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$193.98 million and a PE ratio of -45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

