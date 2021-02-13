Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NYSE BKH opened at $61.62 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

