Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.35. Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 382,820 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$86.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16.

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.