BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 242,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 45,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,400. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

