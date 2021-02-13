BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKT. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

