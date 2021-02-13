Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $634,164.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.