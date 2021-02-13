Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKEP opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

BKEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

