BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

BXC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,846,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 180.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

