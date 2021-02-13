BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$394.64 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.80.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.