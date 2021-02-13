BMO Capital Markets Boosts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to $23.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,694,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

