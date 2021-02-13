BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.22 million and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.23.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,667.04. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590 over the last ninety days.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

