BMO Capital Markets Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $125.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TRRSF opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $93.82.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.