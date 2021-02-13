BMO Capital Markets Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$125.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$130.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE TSU opened at C$119.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$120.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.