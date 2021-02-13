BMO Capital Markets Raises Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target to $11.30

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINWF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Shares of PINWF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

