BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

