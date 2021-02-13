BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 116,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,228. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

