Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

