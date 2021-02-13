Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the January 14th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 45,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.