BoringDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $36.02 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and $3.07 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $625.27 or 0.01315452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00089249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090414 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064470 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.87 or 0.98117045 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

