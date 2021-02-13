Boston Partners Buys 49,288 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.68% of Healthpeak Properties worth $110,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

