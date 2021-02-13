Boston Partners Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $62,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $227.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

