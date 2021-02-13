Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.76% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $70,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

