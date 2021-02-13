Boston Partners Has $102.58 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Boston Partners increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $102,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

