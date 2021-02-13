Boston Partners Has $89.61 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.28% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $89,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

