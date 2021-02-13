Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $65,664.86. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $62,079.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,370 shares of company stock worth $1,880,988. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

