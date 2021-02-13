Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $5.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 115,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,232.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

