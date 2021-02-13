Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainsway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

