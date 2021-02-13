Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 379

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

BRW opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.86) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £896.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.45.

In other news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,466 shares of company stock worth $10,208,972.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

