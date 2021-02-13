Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Holdings Cut by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRFS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.85. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

