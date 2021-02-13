Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.36. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 859 shares traded.

The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

