Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $43.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

