Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

