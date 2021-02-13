BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after buying an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

