BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after buying an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $19,742,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.