BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 34,073 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

