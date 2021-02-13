BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,404 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.