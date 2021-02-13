BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,624 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

LVS opened at $56.02 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

