BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 931 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

