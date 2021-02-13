Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62,759.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $177.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

