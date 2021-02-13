Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 111,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,526. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

