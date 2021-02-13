Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL remained flat at $$23.00 on Friday. 24,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $177.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.