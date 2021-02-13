Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. Medpace reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 212,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,207. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.95.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.