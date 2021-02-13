Brokerages Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

