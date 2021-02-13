Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $3.40. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $396.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.08 and a 200 day moving average of $415.00. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.