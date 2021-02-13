Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.00). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 578.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. 1,640,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,624. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.