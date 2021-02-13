Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report sales of $597.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.70 million. Envista posted sales of $547.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Envista by 6.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 17.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 910,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter.

NVST traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,419. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

